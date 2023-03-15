Gubernatorial Election: Makinde will win in 29 LGs in Oyo – PDP boasts

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has claimed Governor Seyi Makinde will win most of the local government areas in the state.

The gubernatorial election has been slated to hold on Saturday, 18th March 2023.

The PDP has, however, claimed that Makinde who is the candidate of the party will win in at least 29 local governments out of the 33 local government areas in the state.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Akeem Olatunji made this disclosure in a statement made available to the media on Wednesday.

Olatunji in the statement enjoined the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) to brace up and not delay to congratulate Governor Makinde upon his declaration as the winner and governor-elect.

He maintained that it was already game over for any opposition still racing against Makinde.

Olatunji said it was evidently clear that the people of the state have resolved to sustain the accelerated development agenda of Makinde.

He said, “As candidates and political parties prepare for the last days before Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state has said the game is no longer a two-horse race as speculated boasting that its guber candidate, governor Seyi Makinde would convincingly clear the votes of nothing less than 29 Local governments landslide”.