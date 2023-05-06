Gundogan Didn’t Need A Good Performance Vs Leeds To Prove His Worth – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that he would like to keep working with Ilkay Gundogan at the club. This is coming after the German scored twice in a 2-1 win over Leeds on Saturday, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if no decision has been taken yet on Gundogan’s future, he would surely like to continue working with the 32-year-old in the future.

Pep added that IIkay did not even have to play well vs Leeds for him to know how important he is to his team.

His words, “It’s not necessary today for him to perform really well, score two goals to know exactly how I like this player how I enjoy all this time working with him and how I’d like to work with him in the future,”

“It’s not necessary that Gundo scores two incredible goals or how good he played today, reading the spaces. He has everything, incredible running in the final third, what a hungry midfielder, how intelligent, how good he is.”