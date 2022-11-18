Haaland Is A Funny Guy To Be Around – Odegaard

Arsenal midfielder, Martin Odegaard has come out to say that he shares a good connection with compatriot, Erling Haaland. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he and his fellow countryman always had a good connection from the start, and the fact that he is funny makes him one to spend lots of time with.

Odegaard added that he indeed tried to get Haaland to sign for the Gunners, but it didn’t work.

His words, “We had a good connection from the start. He’s a funny guy you know! In the national team, he’s one of the guys I spend the most time with.”

On if he tried to make Haaland sign for Arsenal, “Yeah, I tried! When Arsenal fans were posting pictures of him and me in the shirt, I sent it to him, you know? I was working but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough! He just laughed. He’s a funny guy.”