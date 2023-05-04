    Login
    Haaland Is The Best Footballer On The Planet – Alan Shearer

    Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland has come out to respond to Alan Shearer’s praise after he set a new record for most goals scored in a Premier League season. It all started when Gary Lineker tweeted, “A Premier League record for Erling Haaland. 35 goals. That’s nuts. Thoughts are with Alan Shearer at this difficult time.”

    Shearer responded, “Couldn’t have wanted it to go to a nicer guy. It’s only taken 28 years!!!! He’s the best.”

    Haaland reacted, “Thank you legend!”

