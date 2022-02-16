Haaland Wants His Next Team To Be Competitive – Michu

Ex Swansea striker, Michu has come out to say that he sees Erling Haaland joining Barcelona. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he doesn’t see the young striker continuing at Borussia Dortmund because he wants a strong team that will compete well in the UCL.

Michu added that Haaland wants a competitive team to be his next club and he really likes Spain.

His words, “I was with Haaland, I had a conversation with him and I think he is not going to continue at Dortmund.”

“Haaland is looking for a very strong team that can compete in the Champions League. He is looking for a competitive team.”

“He gave me the feeling that he was looking for a sporting project that will last for many years and he told me that he liked Spain. He is thinking more about a sporting project than the economic issue.”

“If Mbappe goes to Madrid, I think Barcawould be a very good option. In these times, Haaland is a bargain.”