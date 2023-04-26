Haaland’s Goalscoring Figure Is Messi And Ronaldo Level – Bernardo Silva

Manchester City forward, Bernardo Silva has come out to say that Erling Haaland has Cristiano Ronaldo’s mentality. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the goal figures Haaland has recorded this season are definitely Ronaldo and Messi level, and he hopes the striker will keep scoring to help City win decisive titles.

Bernardo added that Erling doesn’t care if he touches the ball one or two times during a game, as long as he scores.

His words, “The goal figures, it’s unbelievable; it’s Cristiano and [Lionel] Messi level, that amount of goals. Hopefully Erling can keep going that way because we need his goals until the last game of the season. He has definitely got the same mentality as Cristiano, always wanting to be in the box, always wanting to score. He doesn’t care if he touches the ball one or two times, when he touches he scores. He’s just a proper striker.”

“We knew what Erling could do before he arrived because he’s been doing that for a few years before he joined us, in Norway, Austria and Germany. We watched him and we played against him, but you never know when he comes here, what level he can get to. But what he’s done so far this season has been amazing and we are really happy to have him with us. He’s definitely a special player and he’s helping us very much. I hope he can get even better.”

“Erling has a special combination with Kevin, who loves those kind of players like Erling. Because when he’s got the ball you need to make runs and Erling is so strong, so quick going in behind. It’s a perfect combination and they are doing so well, as we have seen this season. The last few years we have had winning runs of 20 games, or been unbeaten, and now we are in good form again. We hope to keep it that way because we want to win the trophies. We’ve been there before.”