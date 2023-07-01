Hair Stylist Innocent Idoko bags Two Years Imprisonment for Internet Fraud In Benin

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of the Edo State High Court in Benin City handed down a conviction and two-year prison sentence to Idoko Innocent, a hair stylist, for engaging in internet fraud.

The journey of the convict towards imprisonment began with his apprehension by operatives from the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for his involvement in online fraud. He had allegedly posed as a white man named Don Smart to deceive unsuspecting victims, an act that violated section 384(1) of the Criminal Code Law of Edo State Law, 2022.

During the arraignment, Innocent pleaded guilty to the charge. This led the prosecution counsel, K.U. Udus, to request the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly. However, Pascal Ugbome, the defence counsel, appealed for leniency, citing Innocent’s status as a first-time offender.

Subsequently, Justice Ikponmwonba convicted Innocent and sentenced him to two years in prison, with an alternative of paying a fine of One Hundred Thousand Naira.

Furthermore, the court ordered the convict to forfeit his mobile phone, which was recovered during the investigation, to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the EFCC. Additionally, his bank account, which was utilized as an instrument of the crime, was ordered to be closed.

Source: EFCC Nigeria