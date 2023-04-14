Hakimi’s Wife Has Every Right To Demand Her Share Of His Properties – Laila St. Daniel-Mathew

Nigerian life coach, Laila St. Daniel-Mathew has come out to react to the reports that Moroccan footballer, Achraf Hakimi outsmarted his ex-wife, Hiba Abouk in her move to claim half of his wealth through a divorce. Reports have said that the 24-year-old PSG star actually deposited 80 percent of his salary to his mother’s account, and fans have been reacting.

Hiba had allegedly dragged him to court earlier this year, seeking an end to their five-year marriage, citing infidelity and other extra-marital reasons, but Hakimi said all of his properties is in his mother’s name.

Reacting, Laila revealed that the comments that have made been directed at Hakimi’s wife are very nasty, and she has every right to ask for anything as compensation.

She added that it won’t be surprising if his mother is responsible for whatever led to the couple’s divorce.

Her words, “I see so many nasty comments, mostly by men, towards Hakimi’s wife asking the courts to grant her half his wealth. For crying out loud SHE IS HIS WIFE AND THEY HAVE TWO SONS?”

“She can ask for anything because she is part of him – it is left to the courts to decide. I find it MORE DISGUSTING that his MOTHER CONTROLS him! A grown man? All these men talking – is that what they do? A man tied to his mother’s wrapper? Probably she is the cause of whatever issues has led to this divorce!”

“Which woman will be happy that everything that happens in her home is controlled by the mother of her husband? Even if she brought him up and was part of his success – it is wrong and very calculating of Hakimi also. I am sure if she has a GOOD lawyer – she can collect a good alimony for herself and her sons.”

