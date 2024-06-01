Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez Set To Attend Co-Parenting Therapy

Hollywood actress, Halle Berry and her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez have agreed to attend co-parenting therapy sessions for the sake of their ten-year-old son, Maceo. The ex-couple are set to use the help of an adult and child psychiatrist to resolve disputes and conflicts between them in an effort to successfully co-parent their son.

According to reports, the doctor will determine the manner, structure, length of the session and the frequency of the co-parenting therapy/coaching.

The pair, who finalized their divorce last year, will each attend one solo session, before going to at least six sessions together by June 14.

WOW.

