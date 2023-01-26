Hanging Mannequin Of Vinicius Junior Is A Disgusting Move By Atletico Madrid Fans – Real Madrid

Real Madrid has come out to slam the Atletico Madrid fans who hung a mannequin of Vinicius Jr ahead of the derby. The club recently had its say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to Real, such a move is a violation of fundamental rights and dignity, and the club is confident that all the responsibilities of those who have participated in such a despicable act will be purged.

The club then thanked the support and expressions of affection received after the unfortunate and disgusting act of racism.

It read, “Real Madrid CF would like to thank the support and expressions of affection received after the unfortunate and disgusting act of racism, xenophobia and hatred against our player Vinicius,”

“We express our firmest condemnation of events that violate the fundamental rights and dignity of people, and that have nothing to do with the values ​​that football and sport represent. These attacks like the ones our player now suffers, or those that any athlete can suffer, cannot have a place in a society like ours.

“Real Madrid is confident that all the responsibilities of those who have participated in such a despicable act will be purged.”