Hannibal Mejbri Is A Talent To Watch Out For – Rangnick

Manchester United manager, Ralf Rangnick has come out to hail Tunisia’s Hannibal Mejbri ahead of AFCON 2021. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has watched the teenager play football and he can confidently say MUFC has another good, highly-talented player coming from its youth ranks.

Rangnick added that it is sad that the player would be away at AFCON next month instead of laying the foundations for a successful career at MUFC.

His words, “Hannibal was here training for the first time since I arrived having just come back from the Arab Cup,”

“Unfortunately for us and for him, he will be missing out [with us] again in January because of the Africa Cup of Nations.”

“I watched the final before his substitution and I’m fully aware that we have another good, highly-talented player coming from our youth ranks and hopefully after the Africa Cup of Nations he can regularly train and be part of our group.”

“I think since the Busby Babes this has always been part of the DNA of the club and the same was true under Sir Alex Ferguson in those 27 years,”

“It’s not only about youth, it’s about being talented and having the right personality and mentality and if those things come together then of course I want to play as many of those young players as possible.”

“We had three, four or five of them in our squad already and for me, it’s important to develop those players.”