Harvey Elliott Can Form A New Era With Jota And Diaz – Carragher

Ex Liverpool star, Jamie Carragher has come out to say that Harvey Elliott is a special player. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes the youngster has what it takes to replace Mohamed Salah in the future when the Egyptian leaves the club.

He added that he sees him forming a new era alongside Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz in the nearest future.

His words, “It makes you think Liverpool have got a special player, not just a good player,”

“You think of how young he is and you think of the players we have had at that age that were really special: Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Raheem Sterling, you’ve seen Trent come through at that age. Sometimes you see someone that’s just special.”

“It’ll be really interesting to see how Jurgen Klopp fits him in and gets him enough games between now and the end of the season and also whether that will have an impact on Liverpool’s business in the summer.”

“You have someone really special here, maybe in terms of Mo Salah’s replacement, if that’s the position he plays in.”

“Mo Salah is getting to 30 now and we’re all desperate for him to sign a contract, but whenever Mo Salah goes, maybe you’ve got your ready-made replacement. Maybe not the same type of player, but a guy that plays on the right and comes in on that left foot.”

“Maybe he’ll be more creative or maybe he’ll get less goals, who knows, but he’s definitely a special player and, in the next 18 months, he’ll have to find a position for him in the team because players of that quality have to play.”