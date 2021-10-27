Hazard Is Not A Star At Real Madrid Yet – Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to say he prefers Eden Hazard on the bench for now. He recently revealed that he currently prefers other players ahead of him in the starting XI even if he feels he can still be a Madrid star.

According to him, Hazard does not have a star status at Madrid yet because he has had many injuries, but little by little, we’ll see his best version.

Carlo added that the Belgian has to endure and be ready to take his opportunity once called upon.

His words, “He can play 4-3-3 on the left or 4-4-2 above or behind the striker. He is ready to play, but the problem is that there is a coach who prefers another player.”

“He does not have a star status at Madrid because he has had many injuries and little by little he will have his best version.”

“I am sure that this season we will see his best version and that he will play more than he is doing now.”

“Hazard has it. Everything: quality, motivation. He has to endure, what happens is that sometimes the coach prefers other players.”