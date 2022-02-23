Hazard Should’ve Won Modric’s Ballon d’Or – Joe Cole

Ex Chelsea player, Joe Cole has come out to explain why Eden Hazard hasn’t reached the same levels as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Hazard had all it takes to be the best player in the world, but his mentality has held him back from becoming one of the game’s true greats.

Joe added that Hazard should’ve won the Ballon d’Or when Modric won it but he was content with the level he had reached.

His words, “He should have been the best player in the world.”

“That little spell where Luka Modric won the Ballon d’Or – that should have been Eden Hazard. But he lives his life to be happy. To be content. And there’s plenty to be said for that.”

“He’s a beautiful artist. The best I ever played with. He’s not got the mindset of a Ronaldo or a Messi, and that’s fine. He’s given so much joy to Lille and Chelsea fans over the years and won so many trophies that he should be proud. He achieved it all playing with a smile on his face, enjoying himself.”

“I know Real Madrid hasn’t worked out, but there is no call for regrets,”

“He couldn’t have lived a life like Cristiano Ronaldo. You know, ice baths at 1am and all that… that’s not him.”

“If he had, he probably would have won every personal award out there. But Eden did things his way.”

“He’s a family man, and there’s a real balance to be struck in terms of sporting greatness and your life off the pitch.”