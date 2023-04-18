Hazard’s Career Is Not Over – Kompany

Real Madrid forward, Eden Hazard still has some magic left in him, Vincent Kompany has said. He recently revealed that even if the Belgian has flopped at his current club, he is still someone defenders must be wary of.

According to him, the recent talks about the end of Hazard’s career is still too early because if he can overcome his current injuries, he might be reborn.

Kompany added that Eden gave Chelsea a lot of good moments in England, and he made him proud to be from Belgium.

His words, “Talking about the end of his career is too early for me. The most important thing is that Eden had injuries and that’s what changed. Having injuries, you have to respect the fact that you can’t control that. He had to deal with injuries and the aftermath. And it’s always hard to come back.”

“Behind that, there is always the player who gave us a lot of good moments, who made us proud to support Belgium. And then, there is always someone who still has a fight to fight and still has something to do at some point. He can still score in the Champions League final, he can still win a title. There is still magic in this player, in the person. And we have to hope for the best for him so that he finishes as he deserves.”