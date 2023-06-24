Hidden Hills Neighborhood Files Petition Against Nicki Minaj And Her Husband

A petition has been launched against rapper, Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty. It recently got launched by their neighbours to get them out of Hidden Hills neighbourhood, and fans have been reacting.

According to reports, Hidden Hills residents have been worried about Nicki and her husband moving into the fancy neighborhood, especially because Kenneth is a registered sex offender who got convicted in New York of attempted rape back in 1995 in a case that landed him in prison for more than 4 years.

Hidden Hills residents reportedly got agitated after the rapper’s husband filed new legal documents changing his address on the Megan’s Law website.

