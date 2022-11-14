Hollywood Won’t Control My Life, God Loves Me – Kanye West

Popular rapper, Kanye West has come out to reveal that he believes the death of his mother, Donda West was part of a large plan for Hollywood to control and traumatize him. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, she was sacrificed, and he isn’t the only black billionaire to have made a sacrifice, even if right now he is only in servitude to God.

Kanye added that the powers that be in Hollywood always love to monetize and traumatize.

His words, “My mama ain’t here. My mama was sacrificed. Michael Jordan, what about him? His daddy, right? Bill Cosby, his son. Dr. Dre, his son. Out in Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. It feels like it might be a lot of that, in order to control, traumatize.”

“They want to monetize and traumatize. And God love me, they hit me, Gap, adidas, they took all that away. Still, Forbes, who hates me, right, had to write, net worth $400 million. Jesus is king. God loves me.”

WOW.

Kanye Omari West is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, composer, entrepreneur and fashion designer. His music draws from a range of genres, including hip hop, soul, baroque pop, electro, indie rock, synth-pop, industrial and gospel.

After his parents divorced when he was three years old, he moved with his mother to Chicago, Illinois.

His father, Ray West, is a former Black Panther and was one of the first black photojournalists at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Ray West was later a Christian counselor, and in 2006, opened the Good Water Store and Café in Lexington Park, Maryland with startup capital from his son.

West’s mother, Dr. Donda C. (Williams) West, was a professor of English at Clark Atlanta University, and the Chair of the English Department at Chicago State University, before retiring to serve as his manager. West was raised in a middle-class background, attending Polaris High School in suburban Oak Lawn, Illinois, after living in Chicago.