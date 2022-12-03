Hon. Dr Sulaiman Adeniye bags ENAWAC Philanthropy Award

Emmanuel Narrow-Way Academy (ENAWAC), a Nursery and Primary School situated in Ogere Remo, Ogun State, is set to honour Hon. Dr. Sulaiman Badmus Adeniye with the Philanthropy Award of the Year 2022.

The award ceremony shall be held on Thursday, 15th December 2022, at Ogere Town Hall.

The Proprietor of Emmanuel Narrow-Way Academy, Rev’d. Emmanuel Ola. Shofuyi in an interview with the Infostride News, said, “Sulaiman Adeniye is known for his Philanthropic act which is second to none in Ogere Remo” adding that his “support for the developmental projects of the school is immeasurable”.

Shofuyi eulogised Dr. Sulaiman Adeniye for being supportive and kind in his dealings with the school since her inception.

“However, this generosity act of Sulaiman Adeniye transcends down to the community, friends and family” said Shofuyi Emmanuel.

Shofuyi urged other well-to-do citizens of the community to emulate this gesture by being generous to one and other.

PROFILE OF DR SULAIMAN ADENIYE

Sulaiman Badmus Adeniye is of Itunoke extraction and Kankanbiina royal dynDrDr,asty of Ogere Remo. Though, of Ogere Origin, he has been resident in Sagamu for over 20 years as well as established his businesses and immovable property here.

Born about 46 years ago, he had his early education at Christ Church School and Ositelu Memorial College, Ogere – Remo before proceeding to the University of Ibadan (UI).

He graduated as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 2002 and also obtained his higher degree of Master of Veterinary Science in 2012.

He is currently pursuing his PhD in the same University.

He was a recipient of several awards while in the university including Arthur Andersen Award for the best student in the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine in 1998; he received same again in Year 2000 as well as the awards for the best graduating student in Veterinary Anatomy, Veterinary Pathology and Avian Medicine among others.

He served as the leader of the Ikenne Local Government Legislative Council from 2004 to 2007 where he performed wonderfully and set records that remain unbeaten by successive governments in the Local Government.

He is currently the MD/CEO of Maributh Global Resources Ltd, a frontliner in the export of agric and forestry products with head office in Sagamu.

He is married with children.