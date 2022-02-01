Honest And Legit Workers Are Too Busy To Show Off – Unlimited LA

Popular music video director, Unlimited LA has come out to speak about young boys turning to ritual killing to make fast money. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, it is time to let young boys understand that honest and legit workers are also making money too, so there are good examples to follow.

He added that honest and legit workers are just too busy to show off.

His words, “I think it’s time we let these young boys understand that honest/legit workers are also making money too. We just too busy to show off Before dem use everybody do rituals finish.”

