Those Defending The Clear Electoral Malpractices Have Lost My Respect – Simi

Popular singer, Simi has come out to express her displeasure with those defending the malpractices in the February 25 presidential election. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she has lost all respect for individuals who declared support for people who do wicked things in daylight without fear of repercussion.

Simi added that when people are known to do mean things in broad daylight without fearing the consequences, it is best to do it quietly if you must support them.

Her words, “A lot of people have surprised me this election. Lost whatever respect many have had for them. It’s my choice” is fair; but when people do wicked things in daylight without fear of repercussion, and you still support them, it serves you better to do it quietly. You’re not courageous, or brave, or strong in the face of adversity. You’re ignorant. And proud.”

