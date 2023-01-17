Honoring Your Parents Is Not By Words Alone, Its Also By Deeds – Reno Omokri

Ex-Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has come out to counter Daddy Freeze’s stance on giving money to wealthy parents. Recall that Freeze recently revealed he has never given his mother money, as there is no blessing in giving your rich parents money.

Reacting, Reno wrote that the fifth commandment is to honour your father and mother, and the fact is that honouring your parents is not in words alone, but also with deeds.

Reno added that Issac was not poor, yet when he wanted to bless his son Esau, he asked for a bounty from him before he could release the blessing.

