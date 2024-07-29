Hoodlums Attack Journalists, Vandalize NUJ Bus in Calabar Ahead of August 1 Protest

Ahead of the public protests scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 1, hoodlums in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State, have violently attacked journalists, critically injuring Nigerian Tribune reporter Joseph Abasi-Abasi.

The attackers also vandalized an 18-seater NUJ bus, which was transporting food items from the State Emergency Management Agency warehouse to the Ernest Etim Press Centre in Calabar.

The incident occurred at about 10 a.m.

In addition to injuring the journalists, the hoodlums assaulted the NUJ bus driver, Mr. Joseph Akpaenin, and NUJ auxiliary staff member, Mr. Saviour Ekpenyong.

They managed to steal some of the food items from the vehicle.

The bus driver, Joseph Akpaenin, suffered a battered shoulder and face, and his phone was also stolen. Several other journalists sustained heavy bruises in the attack.

Comrade Archibong Bassey, Chairman of the NUJ in Cross River State, condemned the criminal act, calling for justice for the affected journalists and stronger measures to protect media personnel.