House of Representatives Urges Suspension of Samoa Agreement Amid Controversy

Amid ongoing controversy surrounding the Samoa Agreement, 88 members of the House of Representatives have moved a motion urging the Federal Government to suspend the implementation of the contentious accord until all clauses are thoroughly addressed and clarified.

The Samoa Agreement, signed by the Federal Government with the European Union, has faced significant backlash, with many critics concerned about the potential recognition of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) rights.

On Tuesday, Representative Aliyu Madaki highlighted a clause on “gender equality,” describing it as a Trojan horse that could undermine the country’s moral values.

The House has mandated its relevant committees to investigate the controversial provisions of the agreement.

In response to the concerns, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Atiku Bagudu, alongside Information Minister Mohammed Idris, held a press conference on Saturday.

They assured the public that Nigeria would not enter into any agreement that contradicts the Constitution or the religious and cultural sensibilities of its diverse population.

Bagudu emphasized that the agreement was signed to enhance food security and promote inclusive economic development among other objectives.

The House’s motion reflects the growing tension and need for clarity regarding the implications of the Samoa Agreement for Nigeria.