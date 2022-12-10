I Admire Osimhen’s Determination And Desire – Marco Ballotta

Ex-goalkeeper, Marco Ballotta has come out to hail Victor Osimhen by saying he looks unstoppable for Napoli. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he admires the Nigerian’s determination and desire to win at all times, and he appreciates the fact that he is such a team player.

Ballotta added that he is not saying Osimhen is Napoli’s most important player, but he rejuvenates his team.

His words, “You can feel it when Osimhen is missing. I admire his determination and desire to win; he never stops at anything, he is a team player and a driver, and with his attitude, he is good for everyone and a good finisher as well.”

“I’m not saying he is the most important player because there are many, he is in a well-set-up team, a rejuvenated team which is not a small thing.”

“After strengthening the team, it is possible to get great results, so all the deals made during the transfer period have been spot on. [Luciano] Spalletti is also making the team play well which is not a small matter.”