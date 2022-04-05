    Login
    I Advised Salah To Not Leave Liverpool – Egypt Sports Minister

    Egypt Sports Minister, Ashraf Sobhi has come out to say that Mohamed Salah intends to sign a new deal at Liverpool. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he has advised the Egyptian forward to continue his journey at a club other than Liverpool because everything is going fine there.

    Sobhi added that Salah is currently thinking in the direction of renewing his contract with the Reds.

    His words, “I have advised him to continue his journey at a club other than Liverpool, but his direction now is to renew his contract.”

