I Almost Cried Myself To Death After My Marriage Crashed – Princess

Popular comedian, Princess has come out to say that Funke Akindele stood by her when her marriage crashed. She recently had her say via an interview with media personality, Jude Jideonwo, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she actually felt like her life had ended when she parted ways with her husband and she almost cried herself to death.

Princess added that Funke went out of her way to fly her to where she was shooting just to console her during her trying period.

Her words, “Funke Akindele called me and I’m sure she’ll remember, she called me and said princess kilonshele, I heard you almost cried yourself to death. Chude I’m telling you, I cried I became sick and lost weight. I said “ah Funke”, I told her in Yoruba, I said my life is ended.”

“She said why will you say that, I said can’t you see what happened to my marriage, and then she said didn’t you hear what happened to mine. I said Funke your own is different, you can’t compare yourself to me, atleast you stayed in your husbands house for a year. And she said what are you talking about Princess? And she said to me, im in Enugu shooting.”

“Please let me pay for your flight ticket, come and meet me, I said ah I don’t think I’ll be able to come, she said ah what are you doing, I said im washing, she said kilonfo, I said I’m just washing, she said where are you going, I’m not going anywhere, i was in that house wearing just one clothe. She said Princess mi o understand. Princess, please let me pay for your ticket, come and meet me in Enugu, I’m shooting, we’lll talk.”