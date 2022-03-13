DJ Cuppy Is A Beauty With Brains – Femi Otedola

Popular businessman, Femi Otedola has paid his daughter, DJ Cuppy a visit in Oxford. The businessman was joined by his first daughter, Tolani Otedola, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, meeting his baby girl at Oxford University was beautiful and he can boldly say she is a beauty with brains.

His words, “Terrific day visiting Ms. Cuppy at Oxford University. My daughter is truly beauty and brains.”

Femi Otedola (born 4 November 1962) is a Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and former chairman of Forte Oil PLC, an importer of fuel products. Otedola is the founder of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd, and the owner of a number of other businesses across shipping, real estate and finance.

He has recently invested in power generation as part of the liberalisation of the sector in Nigeria. Otedola was born in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, south west Nigeria, into the family of the late Sir Michael Otedola, Governor of Lagos State from 1992 to 1993.

Femi Otedola’s first daughter, Tolani, is a singer. She was born to Otedola and his former lover, Olayinka Odukoya. Later, Femi married Nana Otedola and had two more daughters—Florence Ifeoluwa and Elizabeth Temi—and a son, Fewa. Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, is a DJ and music producer, as well as a tourism ambassador for Nigeria.

Her younger sister, Temi, is a style blogger and aspiring designer. Otedola has homes in Lagos, Abuja, Dubai, London and New York City.