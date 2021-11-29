I Am Living The Life I Prayed For – Toke Makinwa

Popular celebrity, Toke Makinwa has come out to brag about her success online. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she has 3 main shows on TV, GUS, Jungle Diary and Talk with TokeMakinwa, and she actually feels like she hasn’t done enough.

Toke added that she is currently living the life she once prayed for and it’ll only get better.

Her words, “I ‘ve got 3 main shows on TV sha…I don’t toot my own horn enough…GUS, Jungle Diary and Talk with TokeMakinwa.”

“I am on Youtube too, billboards, mutiple endorsements. This is the life I once prayed for. I ‘ve worked so hard to become this bad ass chick. On Becoming more.”

Toke Makinwa (born 3 November 1984) is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur and author. She is known for hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM and for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments. She released her book On Becoming in November 2016.

Toke Makinwa was born on 3 November 1984, in Lagos state. She attended the Federal Government Girls’ College in Oyo State. Makinwa later attended the University of Lagos, where she earned a BA degree in English and literature.

In 2010, Makinwa made her major media debut on Rhythm 93.7 FM’s The Morning Drive show as a co-host. In 2012, she made a television appearance as host of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) beauty pageant, which was broadcast live across Nigeria. She co-hosted Flytime TV’s 3 Live Chicks, along with Tosyn Bucknor and Oreka Godis. The show debuted as a web series before expanding to terrestrial television in late 2012. Makinwa did not renew her contract with Flytime TV for the show’s second season and was subsequently replaced by her radio colleague Omalicha. In 2012, Makinwa launched her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments.

On 15 January 2014, Makinwa married Maje Ayida, whom she had been involved with for eight years. In 2015, she separated from Ayida after discovering that he had impregnated his ex-girlfriend. On 5 October 2017, Makinwa’s marriage to Ayida was dissolved by a Lagos High Court on the grounds that Ayida committed adultery.