I Am Not Pregnant – Lady Gaga

Popular singer, Lady Gaga has come out to address rumors that she is pregnant with her first child. Recall that photos surfaced from Gaga’s sister Natali Germanotta‘s wedding weekend and the singer appeared to be sporting a baby bump in some images.

Shutting down the rumors with a new video shared to her TikTok channel, Lady Gaga simply said, “Not pregnant – just down bad cryin at the gym.”

Gaga then encouraged her 9.3M followers on the social media platform to register to vote.

WOW.