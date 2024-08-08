I Appreciate Every Coach And Teammate That Helped Me Grow As A Footballer – Pepe

Portugal legend, Pepe has come out to confirm his retirement from football at the age of 41. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is very grateful to all the clubs, teammates and coaches he came across during his football journey, and he appreciates them for being instrumental to him flying towards his dream.

Pepe added that he is also grateful to his wife and family for being a fundamental support in his life.

His words, “I want to thank God for giving me the wisdom to be able to continue my journey. I cannot fail to thank all the presidents who believed in me and believed in me. All the employees of all the clubs I have been to, they are the soul and essence of the national team. All my teammates and coaches, who helped me grow and compete every day. All the fans, who are the soul of football. To Jorge Mendes, to Gestifute, to my mother, who was essential in my journey by letting me fly towards my dream, which was to be a professional footballer. To all my friends and family, especially my wife, who was my home in my absence. My children for believing in me, for being a fundamental support in my life, for supporting me when I left home to play. They were the support I needed to be able to go with a clear conscience. I would like to thank everyone, give them my thanks and a hug of gratitude. Thank you all very much.”

WOW.