I Appreciate Those Calling My Attention To The Wrongdoing In My Skit – Trinity Guy

Popular skit maker, Abdullahi aka Trinity Guy has come out to break his silence after police PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi called for his arrest over his inappropriate skits. The call for his arrest was made after Trinity Guy was seen asking a minor to describe his d*ck after she mistakenly saw it, and fans have been reacting.

Reacting, Trinity Guy revealed that he is grateful to Adejobi for calling his attention to where he went wrong with the skit, and he appreciates his colleagues who have been calling him to order since the saga started.

He added that the observations have been noted and he is looking forward to improving his content.

WOW.