I Battled Anti-American Challenges I Europe – Pulisic

AC Milan forward, Christian Pulisic has come out to admit to battling anti-American attitudes in Europe. He recently revealed that he fought back the challenges to rise and shine, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was difficult for him when he first started living in Europe because majority of the people he came across felt another American was coming to take their spots.

Pulisic added that he simply focused on not caring what people think and worked hard to show what he can do.

His words, “Yeah it’s different, I’ve been in Europe for over 10 years now which sounds crazy, It’s difficult at the beginning, I think people definitely look at this guy and say you know he’s an American guy I don’t want him taking my spot. You need a strong mentality and that’s been one of my strengths.

Not caring what people think, showing people what I can do and hopefully, they’ll accept me for who I am. It can be a bit of a culture shock um like I said I’ve been in Europe for so long I’m almost used to it. However, at the beginning of last season, I remember when I didn’t speak a word of Italian you go into the first training sessions and the coach is yelling things.”

