I Can Live With Trying Music Out And Failing – Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has come out to speak about her transition into music and some of the challenges she has encountered so far. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, music has always been something she is passionate about, and she actually started singing before she started acting.

Adesua added that she just needs to overcome her fear of failure with music because she can live with trying it out and failing.

Her words, “First of all music has always been something that I have been passionate about. I actually started singing before I started acting and people that have known me for a very long time know that I’ve been singing for a while.”

“But I think my biggest thing was just fear and the fear of failure. How do I go about it? It’s funny because I had these same reservations when I wanted to go into acting industry, I was like how am I going to break in? But the truth is that at some point you just have to realize that you just have to try. I can live with trying and failing but I can’t live with not trying at all.”

“And I don’t believe that God gives you anything to just sit on it. You might as well give it a shot because you don’t know what life you’re going to impact. You don’t know how successful you’re going to be, or not. But at least you gave it a shot. So I just decided to try it and it’s something that I greatly enjoy. I enjoy the process of creating music and writing music.”

“Obviously I’m a newbie and I’m still learning but I’m very patient with the fact that I’m on a journey and I’m patient with the fact that it’s okay to enjoy the process even though it isn’t perfect, and that’s all I’m doing.”

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.