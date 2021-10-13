I Can Relate To Neymar’s Mental Health Struggles – Thiago Silva

Chelsea defender, Thiago Silva has come out to offer his emotional support to Neymar after his recent mental health admission. This is coming after the PSG forward said he doesn’t know if he has the strength of mind to deal with football much longer.

According to Silva, he can definitely relate to the feelings Neymar has expressed and he agrees that it is a very hurtful place to be in.

Thiago added that he was once labelled a crybaby, weak and very weak mentally because he spoke out about his struggles.

His words, “Here at the national team, I have gone through some moments that are very similar [with what Neymar is going through], especially after the 2014 World Cup.”

“I was called a crybaby, weak, very weak, mentally. These are things that hurt you and you know that you are not what you have been called.”

“I hope he doesn’t lose his joy, continues to be happy the way he always is. He is a very special kid and, when he’s happy, doing what he loves, he delivers.”

“If you need someone strong to be by your side, know that I will always be there. The Silva family love you.”