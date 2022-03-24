I Can Still Play In MUFC’s Defence – Ferdinand

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has come out to rule out rejoining the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he knows he would still dazzle at the back if he returns right now, he is not considering it at all.

Ferdinand added that he still loves Manchester United deeply and his kids still support the Red Devils.

His words, “I’ve been online and I’ve meant to have put myself forward for the assistant manager job at Man Utd. I don’t know who gets this mad news.”

“Whenever you pressed the ‘send’ button and thought that you’re going to get me come back and go ‘actually…’, no I ain’t, what you chatting about?”

“So whoever’s told you that you need to go back to your source and say ‘listen man’. But if I did go in there, the whip would be getting cracked. Crack that whip.”

“But no, I’m not. I’m not going in there. I’ve got a good relationship with the club, good relationship with people there. I know a lot of the guys that are playing there, the guys behind the scenes.”

“I love the club. I love Man Utd with my heart. Grew up at West Ham, love West Ham. Played all my best years at Man Utd. Love the club. My kids support the club.”