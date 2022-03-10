I Can’t Believed How Settled Luis Diaz Is At Liverpool Already – Lallana

Brighton midfielder, Adam Lallana has come out to say that he was embarrassed at not having heard of Luis Diaz before the attacker’s move from Porto to Liverpool. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he cannot believe how settled Luis Diaz is at Liverpool already despite just coming in, unlike him who took his time to adapt to his new surroundings.

Lallana added that he attended Wembley to watch the Carabao Cup final and Diaz was the best player for the Reds.

His words, “I still can’t believe how well Diaz has settled, having been a player that has gone to Liverpool and knowing how difficult it was to settle.”

“I am not sure what Diaz’s English is like. But coming from a different country in January, and to play the way he has played, is absolutely phenomenal.”

“I was at Wembley, to see how he performed, I think he was Liverpool’s best player and most dynamic.”

“I actually feel a little embarrassed that I hadn’t heard about him before. That just shows the level of recruitment at Liverpool.”

“They have been spot on in that kind of £50 million bracket. With [Mohamed] Salah, [Sadio] Mane, [Roberto] Firmino and Jota. They have just got it right.”