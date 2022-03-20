I Can’t Speak On Messi’s Future – Xavi

Barcelona coach, Xavi has come out to say that Lionel Messi would be welcome back to Camp Nou whenever he wishes. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Lionel remains the greatest of all time, and the doors at Barcelona can never be shut at such a player.

Xavi, however, added that the Argentine is still under contract with PSG, and there is not much he can say about his future.

His words, “[Messi] is the greatest of all time and he will always have the door open for him at Barca,”

“As long as I am Barca coach, he is welcome any day. I think we owe him a big tribute.”

“I think that as he is under contract with PSG, there is not much we can say. But if he wants to he can come to watch training and speak to the coach. What he has given us is priceless.”