I Can’t Stand Seeing Fati Get Very Little Minutes At Barcelona – Father

Ansu Fati’s father, Bori Fati has come out to say that he is furious at his son’s lack of minutes at Barcelona this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he would really be open to Fati moving away from the club in the summer because he cannot stand seeing his son get very little minutes on the pitch.

Bori added that he is not even asking for Fati to be a starter, but he needs to given a chance to shine again.

His words, “If it was up to me, I would take him [to another team] but [Ansu] wants to stay at Barcelona,”

“He does not want to sign for another club, but I want to see him succeed. As a dad, I am angry. Seeing Ansu play so little winds you up a little bit and sometimes I think as a father, not a coach.”

“I called Mateu. He told us that Ansu is part of the club’s heritage and they have bet big on him.”

“As a dad, I think differently, maybe I am wrong. He is your franchise player, the No.10, he took [that number] on when no one was ready to take it from [Lionel] Messi.”

“What annoys me is how they’re treating him in terms of minutes. One minute, two, three… I am not asking for him to be a starter whatever, because all the forwards at the club are phenomenonal, but we are talking about Ansu Fati, of Spain and Barcelona, who came through La Masia… if you don’t give him [a chance], who will you?”

“If it carries on like this, I will go [back] to [the family home in] Seville and that’s that. I didn’t go to the game against [Real] Madrid. I won’t go to the stadium anymore. The other day Ansu asked me why I didn’t go, he thought I was there. I told him I didn’t fancy it.”