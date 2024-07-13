I Can’t Wait For MUFC To Challenge For More Trophies Next Season – Jonny Evans

Manchester United defender, Jonny Evans has signed a new one-year deal at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

His words, “I am delighted to have extended my contract at Manchester United for another season.

To play for this great club and feel the support from our incredible fans is always a privilege.

Winning the FA Cup together was an unforgettable experience; I know we can challenge for more trophies in the season ahead.”

