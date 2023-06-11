I Can’t Wait To Be On The Bus With Our Three Trophies – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that it is an honour to match Sir Alex Ferguson’s achievement of winning the treble after beating Inter Milan. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Sir Alex Ferguson sent him a message before the final, and it was a massive honor to have received a message from a legend in the game.

Pep added that he cannot wait to be on the bus with the three trophies won this season.

His words, “I can’t wait to be on the bus with the three trophies. It’s an honour for me to be like Sir Alex Ferguson — he sent me a message this morning.”