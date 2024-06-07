I Compared Myself To Other Girls A Lot After I Was Bodyshamed – Isabella Idibia

Tuface Idibia and Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabella has come out to open up about being bodyshamed. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

Alongside photos of her crying face on TikTok, she revealed that she has been bodyshamed by family members, friends and random people in the past.

Isabella added that it was a dark period for her because she found herself comparing herself to others a lot at the time.

Her words, “Me after being body shamed by family, ‘friends’, and random.

Me after comparing myself to every girl I see whether that’s negative or positive.

Me after always having an uncontrollable urge to eat all the time.

Me after people say I should just go to the gym or ignore when it literally doesn’t work that way.

Me after feeling my double chin and covering it with a jumper, blanket, or my hands.

Me because no one will even know how my brain works and how I feel in there and that even if I’m the skinniest I can possibly be my brain is always gonna trick me into thinking I’m fat and when I’m actually fat it’s even worse and knowing all this I still will never be able to control the way I feel.

Hope this reaches the right audience.

Obviously if I’m not plus sized or anything but it’s so hard y’all.”

WOW.