I Couldn’t Risk An Injury So Close To The World Cup – Maddison

Leicester City midfielder, James Maddison has come out to share an update on his fitness ahead of England’s World Cup opener next week. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he had a little problem in the week building up to the West Ham game and post-Everton game, so the soreness had to keep him out of the last game.

Maddison added that he simply felt it was best for him to come off as he didn’t want to worsen anything.

“I wanted to play, I wanted to help Leicester, but there was a bit of soreness and it was getting a little bit worse as the game went on, so I thought it was best for me to come off. We’ve had the scan, it was a good scan, there wasn’t any major problems. I have to do a little bit of work to get up to speed with the physios, there should be no concern. I’m hopeful that I’ll be fine.”