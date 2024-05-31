I Couldn’t Rush Into Another Marriage After My Divorce – Segun Arinze

Nollywood actor, Segun Arinze has come out to share why he remained single for 12 years following the collapse of his first marriage. Recall that the moviestar first married actress Anne Njemanze in 1996, but their union ended in 1997.

Speaking recently on why he waited for a long time before remarrying, he revealed that he was confused about getting the right person after his unexpected divorce.

Arinze added that he was involved in many relationships until he cried to God in 2007 to give him a wife.

His words, “I stayed out of marriage after the first one crashed. I stayed out of marriage for like 12 years before I remarried. I remarried in 2008. Not that I gave up on marriage, I was just really confused about getting the right person,” he said.

I got into so many crazy relationships. Both the ones were good, crazy, and bad I have seen all. That year, 2007. I cried to God and said ‘Father Lord I have had enough can you just give me a wife’. I said just find me a wife. I remember I cried.

And then I went to a wedding and I saw this beautiful woman. I asked my PA to get her number but he came back because he was scared. Julius Agwu and I were the MCs at the event. It was Don Chi’s wedding. And Julius Agwu said ‘My brother dey look for wife o’. When I sat I went to meet her, collected her contact and then invited her to a dinner. That is how it started. The rest is history.

We are sixteen years in marriage now with three lovely kids. She is a lawyer. She is also my legal adviser.”

WOW.

