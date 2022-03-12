I Couldn’t Sleep After PSG Crashed Out Of The UCL – Pochettino

PSG manager, Mauricio Pochettino has come out to say that he has had trouble sleeping after Paris Saint-Germain’s elimination from the Champions League He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the entire club is very disappointed with the elimination, and the last few days have been really difficult.

Pochettino added that he and the players expect a harsh reception from the fans in games to come.

His words, “We are disappointed and so are the players and the whole club,”

“We took a big blow and the last few days have been difficult. There was not much rest and we don’t have much energy.”

“We know that we have the responsibility to win the game on Sunday. And in relation to the reception of the fans, it will look like what the fans have decided to do and we understand their disappointment.”

“Hurt. Very upset. If we analyse the two games, here in Paris the whole game and the first 60 minutes in Madrid, the team was superior.”

“The way we lost pisses me off, sorry for the word. I have rage, I feel a certain malaise, it’s difficult to sleep at night, but we must assume our responsibilities, to continue, to think about the Ligue 1 title.”

“Personally, mentally I am in the middle of the recovery process. This does not mean that I am not strong, I feel ready to fight and take up this challenge.”