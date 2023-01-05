Atiku: Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi not against Tinubu – Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo says he is excited because former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate was not against the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Keyamo said Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi was against the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Last week, Obasanjo endorsed Obi in a letter where he urged the youths to vote him at the 2023 presidential election.

Commenting on the development, the spokesman for the APC Presidential Campaign Council recalled that Obasanjo endorsed Atiku in 2019 due to Obi.

Speaking on Channels Television, Keyamo said, “I am excited by the endorsement of Obasanjo against Atiku and Peter Obi.

“The endorsement of Obasanjo is not against APC but against Atiku because he supported him in 2019.

“If you heard what Nyesom Wike said it is a tragedy that your former boss who should give you a pass mark has decided to endorse somebody else.

“In other words, Obasanjo endorsing Atiku in 2019 was because of Peter Obi.”