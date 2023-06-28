Catholic And Evangelical Churches Will Never Apologize For Attacking The LGBTQ Community – Bisi Alimi

Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi has come out to react to Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby apologizing for how the Anglican church has treated members of the LGBTQ community. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he wishes he heard the apology at the age of 17 when he was desperately seeking a cure for being gay, because that would have prevented his thoughts about committing suicide.

Bisi added that he has waited 30 years to hear it from the Anglican Communion, but he knows that he will never hear it from the Catholic, Protestant or Evangelical church in his lifetime.

His words, “The first step to reconciliation is to accept with humility that a wrong has been done. Last Friday, Archbishop @justinwelby did just that with honesty and open arms when he said “Oh behalf of the church, I am sorry for what has happened to all of you and how the church has treated your community.”

“I wish I heard those words at the age of 17 years when I was desperately seeking a cure for being gay, maybe I won’t have thought about and attempted suicide.”

“I have waited 30 years to hear it from the Anglican Communion, but I know I will never hear it from the Catholic, Protestant or Evangelical church in my lifetime. However, this won’t have been possibly without one amazing woman who has dedicated her life for standing up for LGBTQI+ people.”

“@revd_ije the COS to the Archbishop used her position and authority to start the journey of reconciliation for the church and the LGBTQI people, especially of African descent. No, it doesn’t mean I will go back to the church, but it means I can at least see the church on a journey of “powerful reconciliation” and that’s what matters.”

“I think this lesson here is simple, change won’t happen unless you see yourself as its agent. Thank you Rev Ijeoma… Thank you Archbishop Welby.”