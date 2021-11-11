I Cover My Heavy Backside With Veils To Not Distract My Male Fans – Celestine Donkor

Ghanaian gospel singer, Celestine Donkor has come to share why she uses a veil to cover up her favoured backside. She recently had her say on her social media page, and the world has been reacting.

According to her, even if she knows how God has favoured and blessed her with a huge backside, she covers it up so that male fans can concentrate on her voice and songs.

She added that her mother definitely gave her heavy duty but fans should expect to see more veils.

Her words, “Someone asked me why almost all my dresses have a veil at the back, the person said my dressing is becoming one way.”

>>Well here is my answer:

“I am very much aware that God has seriously favoured my backside That thing my mama gave me is heavy-duty Since my teenage days, people like staring at my behind. So I decided to always cover it as much as I can with a veil so they can “focus on my voice and my songs” So I am sorry you are gonna be seeing more veils.”

“I hope my answer makes sense though #JesusIsLord #OnlyYou #weHaveATESTIMONY”

WOW.