Tinubu’s victory: Peter Obi petitions presidential election tribunal

The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi has officially filed petitions at the presidential election tribunal.

Obi filed the petition to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The former Anambra State governor lost the presidential election after he came third.

Obi trailed Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and winner, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

But, he had faulted the process of the election that led to Tinubu’s emergence as president.

He had vowed to challenge the outcome of the election because he was robbed of his victory.

However, the spokesman of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, disclosed the submission of the petition.

“It is official the Labor Party Presidential candidate Peter OBI has filed his petition to the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja. The process of reclaiming the people’s mandate has started,” he said.