I Dated Kanye West Just To Distract Him – Julia Fox

Hollywood actress, Julia Fox has come out to claim that she only dated Kanye West earlier this year to keep him away from Kim Kardashian amid their contentious divorce. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she simply believed being with him at the time would get his mind off his court case with Kim Kardashian, so it was merely a distraction.

Julia added that she saw herself as the perfect person for the job because she knows she has what it takes.

Her words, “I had this thought, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. Maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case.”

“Like, ‘Maybe I can distract him, like, just get him to like me. And I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me, because when I set my mind to something, I do it.”

On being delusional to date him, “I sounded almost as dumb as you guys saying that I should have done something to stop him. Like, what?”

“It didn’t work and now we’re here but that being said, I really deeply respect the man as an artist,” she continued. “I don’t want to s–t on that. I don’t want to reduce his whole career to his really bad moments.”

WOW.