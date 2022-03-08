I Dealt With Different Types Of Pain Simultaneously When My Husband Died – Ruth Matete

Kenyan gospel musician, Ruth Matete has come out to speak about dealing with multiple pains, cyberbullying and pregnancy emotions amidst allegations that she killed her Nigerian husband. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she celebrates international women’s day with her whole heart because she did her very best to come through tough times when her husband passed.

Ruth added that she battled multiple pain at the same time but God made her pass the test in flying colors.

Her words, “Happy Women’s day. Today I celebrate myself for holding on through the tough times! My husband died two years ago after being married for 4 months. I was 2 months pregnant when he died,”

“I dealt with multiple pain at the same time. Rumors that I killed my husband. Cyber bullying. Pregnancy emotions. Death of my husband. Burying my husband 3 months after his death because of issues surrounding his death. Corona. My business closing.”

“There are days I cried and didn’t even know the exact reason for crying. But God!! I didn’t know if it was a test. But I kept praying and telling God that if it was a test, I was gonna pass it!”

“Meanwhile, pregnancy can really humble you?

Happy women’s day!”

“I celebrate you Ruth Matete for not giving up. I celebrate every other woman out there!! I celebrate you, who went through probably something worse than I did and still made it. Women! We are strong! We are Powerful! We can!”